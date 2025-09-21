AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

