Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,041 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,780,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

COF stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average is $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

