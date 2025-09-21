Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $2.75 Million in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1%

GLD opened at $339.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day moving average of $304.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

