Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 54,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

