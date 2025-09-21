Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of RTX opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61. The stock has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.