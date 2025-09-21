Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.