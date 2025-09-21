Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11.69 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

