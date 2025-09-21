Skyline Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Skyline Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $741.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $741.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $697.49 and its 200 day moving average is $623.53.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.