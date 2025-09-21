Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

