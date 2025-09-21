Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.48. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.43.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

