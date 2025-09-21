Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 6,932 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

