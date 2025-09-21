Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

