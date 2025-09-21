Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Novartis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $122.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

