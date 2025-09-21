Abound Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Abound Wealth Management lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

