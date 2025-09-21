Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 208,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 301,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 884,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

