First PREMIER Bank Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

