Avanza Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

NYSE:TJX opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

