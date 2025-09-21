Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

