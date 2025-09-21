Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,814.30. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $432.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

