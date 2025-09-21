Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $245.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

