Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 31 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

