Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $162.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

