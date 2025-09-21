The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $346.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.55 and its 200-day moving average is $348.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.