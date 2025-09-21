Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 392.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

