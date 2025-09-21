Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average is $303.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

