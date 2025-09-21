Skyline Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

