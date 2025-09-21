Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 5,713 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 118,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 97,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 119,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

