Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2%

AMAT stock opened at $190.10 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

