BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,263 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after acquiring an additional 939,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

