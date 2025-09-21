Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.1% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

