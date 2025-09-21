Promising Oil Stocks To Consider – September 20th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the petroleum industry—from upstream exploration and drilling to midstream transportation and downstream refining and marketing. By buying oil stocks, investors gain exposure to fluctuations in crude?oil prices, global energy demand, and sector?specific risks such as regulatory changes and geopolitical events. These investments can range from integrated oil majors to specialized drilling contractors and pipeline operators. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

See Also