Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after buying an additional 844,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after buying an additional 1,380,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after buying an additional 1,710,474 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

