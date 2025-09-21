iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $365.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

