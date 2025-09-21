Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 50 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,148,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,752,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $339.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $341.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

