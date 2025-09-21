Avanza Fonder AB Acquires 2,385 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.2% of Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $72,209,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,212.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,140.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

