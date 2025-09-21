First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $480.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $480.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.22.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

