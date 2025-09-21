Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $7,234,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of QCOM opened at $166.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

