Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

