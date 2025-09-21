The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

