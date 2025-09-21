Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

