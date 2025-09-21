Unilever PLC $UL Position Reduced by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

