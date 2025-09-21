My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,052 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,800,000 after buying an additional 142,876 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

