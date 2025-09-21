Oak Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.27.

Intel Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

