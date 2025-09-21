Thomasville National Bank Sells 182 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 85,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

