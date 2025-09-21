UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwind Capital boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 40,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $804.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $809.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

