Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

