iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

