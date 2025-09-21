Capstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $328.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.