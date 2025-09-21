McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,913 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $39,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

MCD opened at $302.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.44. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.