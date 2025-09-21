Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

